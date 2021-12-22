FM says he seeks to expand coop. with Azerbaijan on visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday made the remarks upon his arrival in Baku, the capital of the Azerbaijan Republic.

"Today, we will have high-level meetings with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan and we are glad that the relations between the two countries are growing, developing, and strengthening", the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.

Amir-Abdollahian added that he has a variety of ideas for expanding bilateral cooperation which he will be discussed in a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian and Azeri Foreign Ministers have been in touch during the past three months and have held meetings in New York, Ashgabat, and Islamabad in which the frameworks of expanding the cooperations were discussed, according to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say that during his visit, he's going to discuss and finalize the quality of the frameworks in a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, stressing that Iran welcomes further economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan.

This is Amir-Abdollahian's first visit to Baku since his appointment as foreign minister.

Jeyhun Bayramov invited Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit Baku.

