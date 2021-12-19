Iran wins several medals on 2nd day of Asian Karate C'ships

On the second day of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 hosted by Kazakhstan, Iranian Karate practitioners bagged 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals for their country.

Today Iranian female Karate practitioners shone in the competitions while the Iranian male junior team displayed very poor performance. The Iranian Kata Kumite in the men's division only won two bronze medals.

The KATA practitioners of the U21 and Kumite PR practitioners U19 competed Sunday on the second day of these competitions in which the Iranian team managed to seize 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Also, on the first day of the Asian Karate Championships 2021, Iranian Karate practitioners gained 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The 2021 Asian Karate Championships are the 17th edition of the Senior Asian Karate Championship and 19th edition of the Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships and are being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 19 to 22, December 2021.

JB/IRN84582408