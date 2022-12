Iranian women’s team kata is comprised of Elnaz Taghipour, Najmeh Ghazizadeh, and Shadi Jafarizadeh.

The team was beaten by the Japanese squad in the final of the competition.

So far, Iranian karate fighters have bagged 23 colorful medals at the sporting event.

The Iranian athletes scooped six gold, seven silver, and 20 bronze medals at the competition.

AMK/5660134