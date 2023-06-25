Iran runner-up at 2023 Asian Grappling C’ship in Kazakhstan

The Iranian athletes bagged two silver, and three bronze medals at the event.

Amir-Hossein Jeynour (84kg) won two silver and one bronze medal in the Astana tournament.

Also, Alireza Shahriari in the weight category of 130 kg grabbed a silver medal, while Sadegh Zare (77 kg) and Arman Ataei (100kg) each received bronze medals.

Host country Kazakhstan dominated the Asian Grappling Championships, securing the majority of the gold medals in the U15 and U17 age categories.

The competition was held in both Grappling Gi and Grappling, from June 21 to 24 at the U15, U17, U20, Senior, and Veterans categories in Astana, Kazakhstan.

