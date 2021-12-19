FM spox. gives explanations about prisoners' swap in Syria

"While expressing satisfaction with the recent successful operation of exchanging abductees and detainees in Abu al-Zandeen crossing in the eastern reef of Aleppo, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the three guarantors of the Astana process emphasizes the need to continue this humanitarian action," said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"During the operation that was carried out on Friday, December 17, under the supervision of Iran and Russia, by the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross, a total number of 10 people were released by the Syrian side and the opposition," he added.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say, "The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on relevant parties to make more efforts to coordinate and facilitate further exchange operations in the future."

"We will do our best to increase the number of operations through cooperation with the guarantors of the Astana process, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Syrian Red Crescent, as well as the Syrian parties, and expand confidence-building measures to facilitate this important matter," Khatibzadeh said.

