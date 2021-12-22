Iraqi foreign minister due in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Azeri capital of Baku on Wednesday will host Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Thursday.

During his visit to Baku, the foreign minister is scheduled to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mostafaev and Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova.

After his appointment as Iranian foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Iraq to attend a meeting in Baghdad, where he met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and other Iraqi officials.

