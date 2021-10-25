Iraq cancels visa requirements for Iranian travelers

Masjedi congratulated the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a post on his Twitter account and said, "I would like to inform my dear fellow Iranians that from today, they can travel to Iraq by plane without a visa and just with a valid passport while observing health operating standards."

The ambassador further said that in another tweet that "From today, the honorable citizens of Iraq can travel to Iran by air without a visa and with a valid passport after observing health operating standards.

Visa cancelation was agreed upon during the Iraqi prime minister's visit to Tehran in the middle of September.

