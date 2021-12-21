Gen. Salami hails achievements by IRGC naval forces

Chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on the sideline of the Payambar-e Azam 17 drill, which was underway for the second day on Tuesday.

“Today I saw a precise and real exercise which was the result of the utmost efforts and actions of the IRGC Navy armed forces as well as quality, effectiveness and accuracy of the systems,” the IRGC chief said regarding the annual joint maneuvers which are participated by IRGC ground, naval, and air forces held in the southern provinces of the country.

He also said that IRGC navy drones hit the targets with 100% accuracy in various distances while adding that ballistic and cruise missiles as new weapons of the armed forces destroyed their pre-determined targets with full accuracy in different conditions.

Accuracy in hitting targets, flexibility in various ranges and the ability to operate simultaneously against fixed or moving targets are the salient features of this phase of the drill, adding, during the previous 2 days of the drill a jump in IRGC’s defense power could be seen, Gen. Salami added.

He underscored that making use of new technologies including artificial intelligence and drone technologies in numerous depth and missiles with various ranges with acceptable accuracies shows IRGC naval forces have reached new apexes in the assendence.

JB/5381091