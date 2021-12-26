VIDEO: IRGC simulates attack on Dimona nuclear facility

The IRGC simultaneously launched 16 ballistic missiles of various types that hit a mock sensitive target with 100-percent precision. The target was totally razed to the ground after it was hit with the missiles, possibly creating a scene of how the real Dimona would look like in case there was an Israeli attack against Iran.
TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – By simulating the Dimona nuclear facility, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully practiced the attack on this critical center of the Zionist regime on the last day of the Payambar-e Azam 17 drill.
