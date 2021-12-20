Iran urges intl. bodies to abide by commitments to refugees

Speaking in a joint meeting with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Tehran on Monday evening, Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi stated that UN High Commissioner for Refugees have been formed within the framework of giving humanitarian services to humanity and Islamic Republic of Iran expects the international organizations and institutions to live up to their commitments to the refugees everywhere.

Vahidi said that Iran expects international organizations and Europe to comply with their financial obligations towards refugees.

Referring to the provision of quality medical and educational services to Afghan citizens residing in Iran, Interior Minister said that foreign nationals residing inside the country, like other Iranian citizens, receive appropriate healthcare and medical treatment services.

He called on UN High Commissioner for Refugees to take serious steps and support the Islamic Republic of Iran financially in order to cope with offering better quality services to refugees in the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vahidi pointed to the approach of the United States in Afghanistan and added, the United States must be held to account for the current situation in Afghanistan.He also noted that the US government has blocked Afghan assets and is considered as the main cause behind the suffering of Afghan people.

In the end, Iranian Interior Minister expressed his hope that cooperation and interaction between Iran and UN High Commissioner for Refugee will deepen in order to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

