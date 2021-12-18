  1. Politics
Dec 18, 2021, 11:24 AM

Al Jazeera deletes false news over Bagheri's remarks on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Al-Jazeera deleted its false inferential news over the remarks of Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani over the status of Vienna Talks and released it after editing the news.

Al-Jazeera last night published false inferential news over the statement of Ali Bagheri, Iran's top negotiator in the Vienna talks.

But the website and Twitter account of this news outlet deleted the false news and re-published it after being edited.

This comes as Al-Jazeera quoted Bagheri as saying that Tehran and Washington are closer than ever to reaching an agreement on the lifting of sanctions imposed by the US against Iran.

However, Ali Bagheri did not mention Washington in his remarks.

“All parties to the negotiations have accepted the two draft documents that Iran submitted at the beginning of this round of talks,” Ali Bagheri Kani had told in an interview with al-Jazeera.

“The reason behind a delay in clinching a deal has been the European sides’ stance on nuclear issues,” said the head of the Iranian negotiating team.

