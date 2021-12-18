  1. Iran
Dec 18, 2021, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 18

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, December 18.

Arman-e Melli:

Joint text for continuation of negotiations 

Asia:

Iran export to Russia increased

Aftab:

Iran, P4+1 reach new joint text

Ebtekar:

Positive signals witnessed in Vienna talks

IAEA to get access to information of Karaj site after sanction removal

Yazd 12th destination of President Raeisi's provincial tours 

Etela'at:

JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations

Iran:

 Joint text achievement of Vienna talks

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Iran, Oman launch military drill in Persian Gulf

Kayhan:

Europeans accept Iran's draft proposals

