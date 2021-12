In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Any statement on JCPOA that fails to mention US culpability only conveys utter ignorance.”

“If E3 wants to be taken seriously as fair partner, it needs to behave like one. For Iran, JCPOA "hollowed out" when promised dividends failed to materialize. They must be delivered, FINALLY!” he added.

