Zionist forces attack Palestinians in Nablus, wounding 53

Palestinian sources reported that dozens of people were injured in clashes erupted between Zionist regime forces and Palestinians in Burqa, Beita and Bayt Dajan in the West Bank city of "Nablus".

Palestinian Red Crescent Society in a statement announced that 53 Palestinians were injured following the brutal attack of Zionist regime’s military forces, the report added.

Zionist forces opened fire on Palestinians with plastic bullets and tear gas, injuring dozens of Palestinians and putting them in a suffocating condition.

According to the report, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, also reacted to the martyrdom of an elderly Palestinian woman after being chased by a car by a Zionist settler in West Bank.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that escalation of Zionist settlers’ terrorism against Palestinian nations in West Bank urges the need for intensifying the Resistance groups' measures.

He also added that Zionist regime’s army and settlers will pay heavy price for their criminal acts against Palestinians.

