Dec 19, 2021, 2:40 PM

Zionist forces brutally attack Palestinians in West Bank

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The media sources announced that a fierce clash broke out between Zionist regime and Palestinians in “Nablus” city in the occupied lands and territories in early hours of this morning on Sunday.

Zionist regime's military forces attacked the city of “Nablus” in the West Bank on Sunday morning, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian youths following the Zionist attack on Nablus. The Zionist forces used tear gas and ammunition against the Palestinians.

This is while the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, issued a statement regarding the continuation of the Zionist regime's aggression in the West Bank.

In this statement, Hamas warned the Zionist regime of the dire consequences of continuing aggression in various parts of the West Bank.

The Zionists will pay a heavy price if aggression continues in the West Bank. Meanwhile, the Hamas movement called for intensified resistance to the bullying of the occupying settlers and stressed that the Zionists would have no security in case of continuation of aggression, the statement added.

