Iran is most powerful country in region: senior cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran an hour ago, Hojatoleslam Kazem Sedighi described Iran as the most powerful country in the region that no country dares to attack.

"According to the Holy Quran, as much as we have talent and power, ‌we must have had a superior hand over the enemies. The United States, Israel and the hypocrites felt our power ... sought to harm us, and as a result, our country achieved an oustanding military industry to counter them," Sedighi said.

The temporary Friday Prayer leader of Tehran added, "Today, Iran is the most powerful country in the region and has a position in the world where no country dares to attack."

Elsewhere in his speech, referred to the beginning of a new round of nuclear talks and stated that the talks send a message to both foreigners and locals, saying "The message of the negotiation is that the people and the government seek wise and dignified engagement with the entire world."

He said that Iran has sent a strong and knowledgeable negotiating team to get the oppressive sanctions removed from the country.

Sedighi further noted that the US has failed in its policy of maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian nation.

KI/FNA14000919000137