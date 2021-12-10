  1. Politics
Marandi refutes claims on Iran's revision of stance at talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Mohammad Marandi, a member of the Iranian negotiating team has refuted the claim by a western newspaper that Iran revised its negotiating stance at the Thursday talks to save the Vienna talks.

"This is false & attempts to make western leaders look strong," Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a member of the Iranian negotiating team said on his Twitter account after posting an image of a news item by the Guardian newspaper that claimed Tehran revised its position after pressure from Russia and China in the Thursday talks between Iran and the P4+1.

He also underscored that "Iran didn't revise its position & forcefully asserted the JCPOA must be fully & verifiably implemented."

Marandi further underlined, "Russia & China both declared full support for the complete removal of all sanctions."

