UK delegation reportedly visited Tehran to discuss debt

"UK foreign office delegation in Tehran last week to discuss a mechanism to pay acknowledged UK £400m debt," theGuardian newspaper Diplomatic Editor Patrick Wintour has claimed on Twitter.

Wintour claims that the matter had been disclosed by Iran's ambassador to the UK.

The news comes only two days after the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a “legitimate debt” and that the UK government wants to pay it to Tehran.

The debt relates to a canceled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s at the time of the previous Shah regime which was toppled in the 1979 revolution.

Moreover, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in early November to stress the need for the UK to pay back the debts to Iran as soon as possible.

London has claimed that because of the US sanctions cannot pay Iran's debt while the debt dates back to a long time ago before the 1979 revolution in Iran.

KI/FNA14000919000236