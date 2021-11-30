Iran, Tajikistan consult on expanding agricultural coop.

Following his meeting with the Tajik agriculture minister, Mohammad Taghi Saberi wrote on his Instagram that the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of agriculture, which was signed during the official visit of the Iranian president to Tajikistan was discussed with the Tajik side.

During this meeting, the two sides also discussed the development of cooperation in the agriculture field and strengthening the relations between the two countries, the Iranian envoy further said.

Last week, the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan met with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, Ms. Zulfiya Davlatzoda in the Tajik capital Dushanbe to discuss promoting ties in the fields of art and culture.

MP/IRN84560184