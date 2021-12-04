Iran FM’s wife meets foreign ambassadors’ wives in Tehran

The wife of Iran’s foreign minister held a second meeting with wives of foreign ambassadors to Tehran on Thursday, according to a readout of the meeting that appeared on the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The session was held at the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the meeting, Mrs Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the guests and elaborated on some areas of joint cooperation.

She highlighted the significance of convergence and cooperation, saying such a relationship contributes heavily to the enhancement and promotion of cordial ties as well as the sharing of constructive experiences among countries.

She also said, “On the back of all-out efforts by the new [Iranian] administration and the successful trend of public vaccination [against COVID-19] in Iran, we are trying to draw up a variety of programs while observing health protocols as the condition improves.”

“These programs designed on the basis of the pure Iranian-Islamic culture and values will provide for frameworks which would enable foreign ambassadors and diplomats’ wives residing in Iran to get more familiar with the religious-national customs and traditions as well as scientific, artistic, cultural and political perspectives of people who have upgraded their pure Islamic identity with the great Islamic Revolution [of Iran in 1979],” she added.

The attendees at the meeting were the wives of ambassadors from different Asian, Latin American and European countries along with a host of wives of Iranian ambassadors and diplomats in addition to the director-general for women and human rights affairs at the foreign ministry.

While introducing themselves, the ladies expounded on their experience of and very good feelings associated with living in Iran.

