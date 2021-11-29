Amir-Abdollahian meets Russian Deputy FM for bilateral talks

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the recent summit of leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, and expressed his satisfaction with the trend of cooperation at the regional level.

He called the meetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi with the leaders of the region ‘fruitful and positive’.

While thanking Russia for playing an active and constructive role in the Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in the Vienna talks with a serious will to reach a good and effective agreement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat evaluated the cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation in regional issues as ‘effective and useful’ and announced readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to host Astana Peace Talks and ministers of foreign affairs on Syria.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, in turn, hailed the long-standing friendly and amicable relations between the two countries and said that his country's officials are happy with the bilateral ties with Tehran.

“We are interested in receiving views of Iranian officials regarding regional developments,” Bogdanov emphasized.

In this region, Iran and Russia share many areas of cooperation, the Russian diplomat said.

The Russian official further described the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a matter of suspicion and concern in the region and also condemned the sanctions against Syria, noting the importance of relations with Syria.

