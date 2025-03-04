Chaos erupts in Serbian parl. as opposition unleashes flares

The disturbance unfolded as the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), proceeded with its planned agenda, Times of India reported.

Live broadcasts captured the chaotic scenes as opposition politicians abruptly abandoned their seats and surged toward parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabic, clashing with security personnel.

Amid the melee, demonstrators hurled smoke grenades and tear gas, filling parts of the chamber with striking black and pink clouds.

The session, which was set to address several key issues, including the adoption of a law to boost funding for universities, a long-standing demand of students who have staged protests and blockades since December, became the stage for a broader expression of dissent.

MA/PR