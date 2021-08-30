Pourmirzaei adds silver to Iran tally at Paralympics

Mansour Pourmirzaei at Men's +107kg Powerlifting of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games came second to win a silver.

Iran is currently standing at 16th place on the table of the competitions with 10 medals (4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze medals).

China tops the table with 119 medals followed by Great Britain and Russia with 65 and 60 medals, respectively.

The legend Iranian powerlifter Siamand Rahmand, who passed away from a heart attack last year, used to win the gold medal at this category after breaking world records.

