Iran becomes OPCW Executive Council member

Iran became a member of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons at the 26th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague on Monday.

At Monday's meeting, in addition to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Malaysia also became members of the Executive Council for the period of 2 years.

The Executive Council is the executive organ of the OPCW and consists of 41 members from the five regional groups. The EC is responsible to the 193 members of the Conference of the States Parties. The EC promotes the effective implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and compliance with it.

The 26th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention takes place from November to 3 December 2021.

