Terrorists plot to stage chlorine attacks in Syria’s Idlib

According to the statement, published by the SANA news agency, "the terrorist organizations and terrorists of White Helmets group and their supporters on the field ground and at the international forums have not stopped preparing for terrorist acts through preparations to stage chemical weapon play in some areas of Idlib and Hama provinces with the aim of accusing the Syrian Arab Army of the act."

Barrels with the poisonous substance have recently been delivered through the border settlement of Bab Al-Hawa to the settlement of Atma, where a chemical factory is located, according to the Foreign Ministry. The terrorists reportedly use the chemical lab located there to produce chlorine gas, which would be used during the upcoming shelling in Idlib and Hama.

As SANA reported, the upcoming acts of terrorist organizations are "done upon orders and support of the United States of America, some Western countries and the Turkish intelligence services."

In this regard, Damascus demands that the countries that sponsor terror groups stop their dangerous games that could lead to civilian casualties.

"Syria will hold the countries that support those terrorists, especially the United States, Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey, responsible for using those toxic materials and killing innocent civilians without any moral deterrent," the SANA report reads.

Damascus also reportedly called on the Organization on Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) "not to ignore that information and the need to take it very seriously and deal with it within the framework of its mandate specified in light of the Chemical Weapons convention the Convention."

On June 15, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit announced the planned chemical attack in the Idlib province. He urged militia commanders to reject armed provocations and embark on the path of peaceful settlement in the regions under their control.

MNA/TASS