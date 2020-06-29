Iran Parl. to give appropriate response to E3: MP

“The path is clear and the history shows that negotiation will not secure our national interests and no talks should be held,” Abbas Moghtadaei, representative of Esfahan and deputy chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Mehr News Agency on Monday.

“Whenever national interest is served, negotiation will become meaningful,” he added.

The lawmaker went on to say that “Despite all the privileges that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has offered to Westerners, we see today that America and the three European signatories of the JCPOA are clearly acting against the interests of the country.”

MP Abbas Moghtadaei

"Given that the anti-Iranian resolution of the IAEA’s Board of Governors has been adopted with the proposal of European governments and with the guidance of the United States, do we still have to enter a vicious circle of negotiations that results in more pressure on Iran? Which common sense accepts this?”

“So, we, at the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, are closely monitoring the behavior of Western countries, especially that of E3, and we intend to give appropriate response to them in various economic, trade, and diplomatic dimensions."

“The Iranian Parliament is persistently seeking to secure the interests of the country and we will not let resolutions that do not have executive guarantees affect our decisions and strategies,” he stressed.

MAH/ 4960635