Iran serious about achieving good agreement in Vienna talks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his phone conversation with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday night.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed regional and international issues, including developments in Afghanistan and the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Despite the lack of commitment of the US and the inaction of the three European countries, Tehran has entered the Vienna talks in good faith and with a serious will to reach a good agreement, said Amir-Abdollahian.

The other parties must return to their full commitments under the JCPOA, said the Iranian foreign minister, adding that then Iran will reverse its compensatory measures.

He also pointed to the constructive negotiations between the Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in Tehran, saying that Tehran continues technical cooperation with the Agency.

António Guterres, for his part, welcomed the start of negotiations and his full support for the full revival of the JCPOA.

He called Iran's request for the removal of sanctions in a verifiable manner 'reasonable'.

The UN Secretary-General stressed the need for all parties to work together to build trust between the two sides and emphasized the full support of the United Nations.

During the talks, the two sides also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan.

ZZ/5364058