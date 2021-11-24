  1. Politics
Iran top nuclear negotiator holds talks in UAE

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, local UAE media reported.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM reported Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

WAM said Bagheri Kani, who is Iran’s deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

The discussions stressed the importance of strengthening relations “on the basis of good neighbourliness and mutual respect”, working for greater regional stability and prosperity and developing bilateral economic and commercial ties, WAM quoted as saying by Reuters.

Gargash earlier this month said that the UAE was taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

Senior Iranian and officials told Reuters last week that a top UAE delegation would visit Tehran soon.

