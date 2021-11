Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday afternoon that his country will send a delegation to Iran soon, adding that "The sooner, the better."

The high-ranking Emirati official also said that Iranians seek to rebuild relations with the Persian Gulf states, which is welcomed by the UAE.

This is the second time Gargash is making comments on ties with Iran after he said on November 16 that Abu Dhabi had taken steps to reduce tensions with Iran.

KI