Iraqi Air Force destroys ISIL hideouts in Saladin

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced that under the command and supervision of Iraqi joint operations headquarters, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out three airstrikes on ISIL positions in Tuz Khurma which led to the destruction of a cave and a tunnel belonging to ISIL.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates.

