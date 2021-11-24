Leader issues message on occasion of Basij Week

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message to congratulate the Basij Week, which marks the anniversary of the Basij force’s creation nearly a year after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution under the direction of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Congratulations to everyone on Basij Week, especially to the youngest Basij forces who, like the previous generation, are still the beloved children of Imam Khomeini, the founder of Iran's Islamic Revolution, the Leader said.

Be aware that with great effort, reliance on God Almighty, and in the light of wisdom and righteousness, you can be an effective element in resolving the issues of the country and Iranian nation, he said, noting that Basij forces must be grateful for their position.

RHM/MNA