Trump to repeal Biden multiple executive orders as president

"Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office," Trump told his supporters at a victory rally held in Capital One Arena in Washington, Xinhua reported.

Trump said that the executive orders he will sign would cover areas such as border security, energy, federal government spending, etc.

"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," said the incoming president.

According to US media reports, Trump is expected to sign over 100 executive orders on the day of his inauguration.

Trump will take the oath of office at noon on Monday. Due to the forecast cold weather in Washington, DC, his inauguration ceremony will be held indoors -- the first time in four decades in the United States.

SD/