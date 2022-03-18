Balad airbase in Iraq's Saladin targeted by rockets

Sabereen News reported late Thursday that several explosions were heard from Al-Khalis city in Diyala province.

The sound of eight explosions, followed by the firing of several rockets, was heard from Al-Khalis, the source reported.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that four rockets were fired from the village of Zanboor in the southwest of Al-Khalis city against Balad airbase in the south of Saladin.

The source has not yet released further information in this regard.

This comes as rocket attacks on US positions and the targeting of US logistics convoys in Iraq have intensified over the past year or two.

