Nov 24, 2021, 8:10 AM

Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Homs

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The official Syrian sources reported on Wednesday morning that the country's air defense forces have managed to counter hostile targets over Homs.

Early on Wednesday morning, Syrian state media reported Syrian air defenses engaging aerial targets over the ancient city of Homs in the country's center, Sputnik reported.

Air defenses in Homs were firing at "hostile targets" attacking the city's center, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), later identifying them as Israeli. 

Several explosions were heard in the city's Al-Mahatta neighborhood, according to a reporter with The Arab Source.

Another social media user in nearby northern Lebanon also posted a video of what was said to be an inbound missile traveling toward Syria from off the coast. The Israeli regime Air Force commonly uses this method of attack when launching strikes on targets inside Syria.

