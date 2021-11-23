US must ‘accept reality’, lift sanctions: Iran top negotiator

Iran’s top negotiator has said that the United States must “accept reality” and agree to lift its sanctions on Iran during next week’s talks in Vienna.

"It is widely believed that the United States, by withdrawing from the JCPOA, breached the deal blatantly and violated UNSC Resolution 2231 flagrantly," Bagheri Kani said in a recent interview with Aljazeera.

The top Iranian negotiator also said, "Iran continues its nuclear activities legitimately within the framework stipulated in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, the reason behind which has been fully explained in the text of the nuclear deal."

Iran, Belarus to expand coop. in Eurasian region: Agri. min.

Iranian agriculture minister said that cooperation between Iran and Belarus will be promoted in the Eurasian region.

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad made the remarks in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Iran Dmitry Koltsov in Tehran on Monday during which he also said that the two countries of Iran and Belarus can cooperate with each other in the Eurasian region using the common capacities and capabilities existing between the two states.

IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Tehran

The IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening to hold meetings with the Iranian officials on the cooperation between Iran and the international nuclear agency on Tuesday.

The plane carrying the IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi landed in Tehran on Monday evening.

Iran to increase border exchanges with Afghanistan, Pakistan

Saeed Mohammad, the Advisor to President and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones said that presently the rate of border exchanges between Iran and Afghanistan and Pakistan is at $1.5 mn.

Mohammad made the remarks in a press conference with reporters upon his arrival at Zahedan international airport.

The increasing rate of cross border exchanges with eastern countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan is one of the main goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Which filmmakers have been honored in Cinéma Vérité so far?

Since the start of the Cinéma Vérité Festival, several acclaimed cinematic figures have been awarded in different editions of this prestigious cinematic international event.

In different periods of Cinéma Vérité Festival, some great documentary filmmakers have been honored for a lifetime of artistic activity; acclaimed people such as Nasser Taghvaei, Manouchehr Tayab, and Khosrow Sinaei, etc whose names have always been on the tongues.

Cinéma Vérité festival is approaching its 15th edition, and in this period, as in previous periods, some well-known figures of documentary cinema will be honored.

Armenia, Brunei envoys submit credentials to Amir-Abdollahian

The new ambassadors of Brunei Darussalam and Republic of Armenia to Iran submitted a copy of their credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday.

Haji Ismail bin Haji Abdul Manap the newly-appointed ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran and submitted a copy of his credential to the Iranian foreign minister.

13 Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend Plast Eurasia 2021

Iranian Pavilion consisting of 13 knowledge-based companies will be held in the 30th International Istanbul Plastics Industry Fair (Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2021).

Chief Development Officer at Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) Siavash Malekifar said that the 13 knowledge-based companies will attend Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2021 which is slated to be held on 1-4 Dec. 2021 in Turkey.

4 Iranian wrestlers advance to final at CISM C'ships

Four Iranian wrestlers have advanced to the final matches of the Free-Style contests at the 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship in Tehran on Monday.

Iranian freestyle wrestler Mohammad Bagher Yakkeshi at -61 kg defeated an Armenian opponent to advance to the final. But in the 70kg category, Mohammad Mahdi Yeganeh Jafari was beaten by another Armenian rival and failed to reach the final.

IAEA hopes to establish channel of direct dialogue with Iran

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi expressed hope that he will establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue with Iran in his upcoming visit to Tehran.

In a tweet on Monday, Grossi wrote, "I'm travelling to Tehran today for meetings with Iranian officials to address outstanding questions in #Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue so the @IAEAorg can resume essential verification activities in the country."

Iran parl. delegation:

US pressures aim to reduce Iran-Venezuela regional influence

The Iranian parliamentary delegation has met with the head of the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Caracas after observing the regional elections in the Latin American country.

A parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran has traveled to Venezuela to observe the local elections, which were held on Sunday. The delegation consists of Abbas Moghtadaei, Ali Haddadi and Qassem Saedi met with the head of the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Caracas.

Khatibzadeh:

Iran to focus on 'lifting sanctions' in Vienna talks

Stating that some countries are making miscalculations on the eve of the Vienna talks beginning, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the focus of Iran in the Vienna talks will be on lifting sanctions.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran-Syria ties stronger than ever

With the civil war in Syria grinding to a halt by the day, some Arab states have moved from totally blockading the Syrian government to exploring avenues for repairing ties with Damascus.

But a resumption of ties between Syria and other Arab states is being recast as an attempt to curtail Iran’s deep influence in Syria despite the fact that Tehran has voiced support for a thaw in Syria-Arab ties.

These days, the Arab press is abuzz with speculations over the impacts of reviving Syria’s relations with certain Arab states on Tehran-Damascus ties.

15th Iran Plast Intl. Exhibition to be held in February

The 15th Iran Plast International Exhibition will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on February 7-9, 2022.

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Iran Plast International Exhibition seeks to provide a basis for the prosperity of the domestic plastics industry market and facilitate the global marketing process and presence of this part of the country's industry in the global markets.

'White Clad' goes to four intl. film festivals

Iranian short film 'White Clad' directed by Reza Fahimi will be screened at four international film festivals in Turkey, Sweden, Iraq and Australia.

'White Clad', a production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society by Reza Fahimi, is scheduled to be screened at the 4th edition of the Turkish Red Crescent International Amity Short Film Festival, the 26th edition of the Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia, the 12th edition of the SAMA International Film Festival in Sweden and the 5th Slemani International Film Festival in Kurdistan region of Iraq.

MA//