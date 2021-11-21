Iran condemns assault on its consulate in Germany

Iranian FM spokesman Sat. condemned the last night's attack on the Iranian consulate in Hamburg, calling on the German government to fulfill its duties in securing Iranian diplomatic premises.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Khatibzadeh reacted to a reported firebomb attack on Iran's consulate in Hamburg, Germany in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Iran's exports to EU increase by 14% in 1st three quarters

Iran's exports to the European Union in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year increased by 14%, Tehran Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday.

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture announced in a report on Saturday that in the first 9 months of 2021 (January to September 1400), Iran exported 632 million Euros worth of goods to the European Union while it imported 2,72 billion Euros from the EU countries.

Pakistani commerce secretary:

Tehran-Islamabad barter trade to begin within a month

According to local Pakistani media, the commerce secretary said that issues related to barter trade between Tehran and Islamabad have been resolved and the mechanism would start in a month.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqi, Commerce Secretary of Pakistan said that an agreement was reached with Iran regarding barter trade, Dawn reported.

Lawmaker:

Iran to negotiate with P4+1 rather than US in Vienna talks

A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that a temporary agreement is not a serious matter in the upcoming Vienna talks as it is being brought up by the US media.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Abolfazl Amouei, a member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that a temporary agreement is not a serious issue for the time being in the Vienna talks.

IRGC seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

Parsian Fotilla marines of the IRGC Navy seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel near Parsian town in the Persian Gulf.

Commander of 412th Zolfaghar Parsian Fotilla in Parsian town Colonel Ahmad Hajian said that after monitoring data in an integrated operation a foreign ship with 11 crew was sized in Iran’s water.

He added that after inspecting the ship, 150,000 liters of smuggled fuel was seized and all the 11 members of the foreign crew were handed over to judicial offices of Parsian.

Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Iran's Ardabil

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale has hit northern cities of Ardabil province on Saturday afternoon with no immediate reports of casualties.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 4:15 p.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 49.44 degrees longitude and 41.62 degrees latitude.

Nearly 45 million Iranians fully vaccinated: health ministry

According to the Iranian health ministry, more than 44 million people in the country have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, while the number of imported vaccines has exceeded 148 million.

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 56,383,179 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 44,051,743 people have been injected with the second dose and 705,196 people have received the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine known as the booster.

The total number of vaccines injected in the country stood at 101,140,118 doses until Friday, the ministry said on Saturday.

Iran-Brazil joint chamber of commerce opened in São Paulo

The Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce was inaugurated in a meeting held in the presence of Iranian and Brazilian officials and parliament members.

Speaking in the meeting, Iran's ambassador to Brazil Hosein Gharibi expressed satisfaction with the inauguration of such an institution for Iranian and Brazilian private sectors.

Iran, Azerbaijan review political, economic developments

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan met and held talks on Friday with First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan for examining the recent political and economic developments in the relation of the two countries.

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in his tweeter account that in a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, the latest developments in bilateral political and economic relations specifically joint projects were examined.

Intl. flights passing Iranian airspace rise by 36%

Managing Director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said that international flights crossing airspace of the country in Iranian month of Mehr (Sep. 23-Oct. 22) showed a 36 percent growth.

Siavash Amir Makri Chief Executive of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company broke the news in an interview with FNA on Sat. and reiterated that international flights passing from Iranian airspace in the last Iranian month of Mehr (From Sep. 23 to Oct. 22) registered a 36 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Chinese FM Spox:

Upholding JCPOA only effective way to resolve nuclear issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that upholding and maintaining JCPOA is the only effective way to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue.

Speaking in his regular weekly press briefing on Friday, Zhao Lijian Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that upholding and maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the only effective way to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue.

