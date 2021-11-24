Iran, Thailand FMs hold phone call on bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Don Pramudwinai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand held a phone call on Tuesday evening to discuss bilateral economic and political relations and Vienna talks between Iran on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran, a Farsi readout of the phone call by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday evening.

Iran stresses willing to constructively cooperate with IAEA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has emphasized the serious will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to maintain constructive relations with the IAEA within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement

Vienna talks to be held in a different hotel: reports

There are reports on Tuesday that the location of Vienna talks has changed and this time the negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 will be held in a different hotel.

Unlike US, Iran never left JCPOA: Iran FM spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has reminded the US government that its call on Iran for "mutual return to JCPOA" is a failed attempt to deflect attention from the continuation of its oppressive sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has posted a part video of his press conference yesterday in which he talks about the US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley's remarks on Bahrain visit during which he posed for a photo.

"Orchestrating photo op to sell fake narrative about the need for "mutual return to JCPOA" doesn't change the reality that, unlike the US, Iran never left the deal," Khatibzadeh said in part of his tweet on his Twitter account while sharing a video of his press conference yesterday.

Raeisi:

Tehran attaches great importance to regional cooperation

Stating that Tehran attaches importance to regional cooperation, President urged the ECO Secretary-General to adopt a proper solution for activating the member countries’ potentials for the development of economic cooperation.

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khosro Nazeri, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi considered identifying and removing obstacles and problems to increase the level of relations and cooperation between member countries necessary, saying, "Any kind of obstacles and problems in the development of cooperation must be removed so that exchanges and economic relations between ECO member countries can be carried out at a higher and superior level."

Iran, Georgia discuss Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

An Iranian official with road ministry said Iran and Georgia have held talks about solving problems of transit between the two sides and accelerating the process of concluding the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor deal.

According to Iran Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization's website, the Director-General of the Transit Office of the organization Javad Hedayati said about two-day joint meetings held between Iran and Georgia to discuss transportation and trade in November on a visit to Georgia, saying that "It is important to hold joint transportation and trade meetings in order to resolve problems, clear operational ambiguities between the two sides and remove obstacles."

FM Spox. felicitates successful holding of Venezuela election

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman congratulated Venezuelan people and government on holding successful elections, declaring Iram's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Latin American country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the successful holding of the local elections in Venezuela.

The Iranian spokesman congratulated the people, the brotherly government of Venezuela on holding successful and transparent regional and municipal elections, in which more than 70,000 candidates participated.

Amir-Abdollahian holds talks with Grossi

The Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Rafael Grossi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday morning.

Prior to the meeting with the Iranian foreign minister on the visit to Tehran on Tuesday, Rafael Grossi held a meeting with Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami followed by a joint press conference.

Iran VP to attend meeting of SCO council of prime ministers

The First Vice President of Iran Mohamad Mokhber will attend the meeting of the SCO Council of Prime Ministers, hosted by Kazakhstan via video conference.

The Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will deliver a speech via video conferencing at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation(SCO) head of states (council of prime ministers) on Thursday to explain the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances and approaches in various economic, security and cultural fields.

Raeisi receives new ambassadors' credentials (+Details)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand, Spain, the Netherland, and the Vatican to Tehran on Tuesday.

The new ambassadors of New Zealand, Spain, the Netherland, and the Vatican held separate meetings with President Raeisi on Tuesday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

Iranian, Portuguese diplomats discuss upcoming Vienna talks

Senior Iranian and Portuguese diplomats reviewed the latest developments related to the upcoming negotiations in Vienna.

Iran-Portugal political consultations were held in Lisbon with the presence of the assistant minister and Director-General for Western Europe of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and the Directors-General for Foreign Policy of Portugal, Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak Jami said in his Twitter account.

IAEA turned into purely politically motivated entity

Professor of American Studies at the University of Tehran Foad Izadi said that the IAEA has been turned into a purely politically motivated one instead of being an institution that has technical concerns about nuclear issues.

Referring to the visit of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran, Izadi said that the Agency has become a US-owned entity, and Grossi follows the US orders in this regard.

Khatibzadeh reacts to removal of Iran FM's post by Instagram

In reaction to the removal of the Iranian Foreign Minister's post by Instagram, Khatibzadeh said that terrorist designations by Western countries have become a tool to criminalise grassroots support for the Palestinian cause.

In a tweet on late Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "Terrorist designations by Western countries have become a tool to criminalise grassroots support for the Palestinian cause. These #phony_designations don't just target groups that resist Israeli Apartheid, they primary target these countries' civil societies."

