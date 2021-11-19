FM Amir-Abdollahian:

Lifting sanctions ‘Iran's goal in upcoming nuclear talks’

Lifting of illegal sanctions is Iran's goal in the upcoming nuclear talks, the Iranian top diplomat told his Polish counterpart, and added that all JCPOA parties realize that the US is responsible for the current situation.

In a telephone conversation between the Iranian Foreign Minister and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rao, bilateral relations, regional and international developments were discussed.

Referring to the historical relations between Iran and Poland, the Polish Foreign Minister hailed the hospitality of the Iranian people towards Polish immigrants during World War II.

Some regional states revised positions toward JCPOA: Ulyanov

Stating that some regional countries have revised their position toward JCPOA in the light of experience gained, Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations said that this deserves respect.

"We observe very positive progress. Not long ago some of these states were against JCPOA and welcomed the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal," Mikhail Ulyanov said in his Twitter account.

"Now they demonstrate the ability to draw lessons and revise their position in the light of experience gained. Deserves respect", Ulyanov added.

Iranian special envoy meets Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan discussed the current situation in the country and Iran-Afghanistan bilateral relations with Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi who has traveled to Afghanistan met with Abdullah Abdullah, former Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan as well as former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

During the meetings, the Iranian envoy discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with these figures.

FM Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran determined to expand relations with IORA states

Addressing the Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed Iran's determination to expand relations with this association.

The Iranian Foreign Minister virtually participated in the 21st Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on 17 November 2021 which was held in Dhaka, the Capital of Bangladesh.

Iran UN envoy:

Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan highly alarming: Iran UN Envoy

Describing Afghanistan's recent terrorist attacks, particularly that in Kabul, as quite concerning, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that the Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is highly alarming.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on “Situation in Afghanistan” on Wednesday, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, "The Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is highly alarming."

Envoy condemns Canada's draft resolution against Iran

Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires ad Interim of Permanent Mission of Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations strongly condemned a draft resolution proposed by Canada against Iran.

Zahra Ershadi's remarks came in reaction to draft resolution L.28 on the [so-called] situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian top negotiator:

Future of talks depends on serious will to "lift sanctions"

Iranian deputy foreign minister asserted that the future of talks depends on the “firm determination” and “practical readiness” of other signatories to JCPOA to lift anti-Iran sanctions.

"Follg the mtg w resident amba’s in Tehran & further to mtg w PERSIAN Gulf countries’ amba’s,in a mtg w Medi’an & Ea’ Europe countries’ amb’s on Wed, I stated that success of the future talks depends on other side’s “firm determination” & “practical readiness” to "remove sanctions", Ali Bagheri Kani said in his Twitter account on Thursday.

Alireza Pakdel joins Turkish cartoon contest as jury member

KalDer Bursa International Cartoon Contest of Turkey has picked Iranian cartoonist, Alireza Pakdel as one of the jury members.

The Iranian cartoonist, Alireza Pakdel has been introduced as a member of the jury of the KalDer Bursa International Cartoon Contest in Turkey.

Leader condoles demise of Ayat. Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari

In a message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei offered condolences on the demise of senior cleric Ayatollah Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari.

Issuing a message, the Leader offered his condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari to the family and children and all his devotees in Tehran and East Azarbaijan province.

Ayatollah Khamenei also praised late Ayatollah Shabestari for his valuable efforts in the seminary of Tehran and the time he was Imam Jumu'ah of Tabriz for a long period of time.

Iranian FM invites Syrian counterpart to visit Tehran

In a telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister discussed some regional issues and bilateral relations with his Syrian counterpart and also invited him to visit Tehran.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad expressed his satisfaction with the recovery and health condition of his Iranian counterpart.

President Raeisi arrives in Zanjan province

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Zanjan province on Thursday morning to mark the tenth provincial trip of the 13th administration.

President Raeisi arrived at Zanjan Airport on Thursday morning and was welcomed by the representative of the Supreme Leader in the province, the governor-general and senior provincial officials.

Iranian President felicitates Oman on National Day

In a message to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, the Iranian President congratulated the country's national day.

"I would like to offer my congratulations on the arrival of your country's national day," said Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Khatibzadeh:

Canada responsible for complicity in Zionists crimes

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman urged Canadian officials to stop their systematic policy of genocide, saying that they should hold accountable for their complicity in the Zionist regime's crimes against humanity.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman made the remarks in reaction to the anti-Iran resolution drafted by Canada, with the support of some Western countries in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

MA//