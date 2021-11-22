FM Amir-Abdollahian:

13th Iranian gov. attaches great importance to Russia ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin and their accompanying delegation for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry compound in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

Azeri dep. PM:

Azerbaijan ready to jointly make car parts with Iran

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev made the comments at a meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission which was chaired by Rostam Ghasemi, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development in Tehran on Sunday.

Iranian road minister:

1,400 Iranian-made automobiles to be exported to Azerbaijan

Rostam Ghasemi made the comments at a meeting of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission which was also attended by visiting Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on Sunday in Tehran.

Iran sends 13th shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

An Iranian airplane carrying 13 tons of food, blankets, medicine and medical equipment, landed at Nangarhar Airport on Sunday.

The humanitarian aid from Iran is scheduled to be delivered to the families of the injured and victims of the terrorist attack in the city of Spin Ghar.

IRGC navy Cmdr.:

Iran 'slapped' Americans six times in 18 months

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy says during confrontations in the Persian Gulf over the past 18 months, Iranian forces have slapped the Americans six times.

Speaking at a gathering of Basij students at the former US embassy compound in Tehran Saturday, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, apparently referred to the period since the US assassination of Iran’s legendary commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The Iranian youth should know “the importance of the Persian Gulf and the fact that our country is of great geographical significance, he said.

Iran draw versus Tajikistan at 2021 CAFA U15 Championship

The national Iranian U15 team were held by Tajikistan in their second match at the 2021 CAFA U15 Championship on Sunday.

Ulyanov comments on upcoming visit of IAEA chief to Iran

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has reacted to the upcoming visit of the IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi to Iran.

"On November 22-23 the #IAEA Director-General will pay a visit to Tehran," Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Sunday in reference to the previously announced later this week's visit of UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

UAE-Israel tie under spotlight amid Emirati outreach to Iran

The United Arab Emirates is again reaching out to Iran to defuse tensions, but this time it’s doing so under different circumstances in the region, where ever-changing dynamics necessitate new approaches.

Two days after a senior Emirati official vowed to de-escalate tensions with Tehran, world media reported that a high-level Emirati delegation will visit Iran soon.

"Psycho" to vie at Italian film festival

Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Davtalab, the Iranian short film "Psycho" has made it to International Festival "Corti da Sogni - Antonio Ricci" in Italy.

This Italian festival is scheduled to be held from November 22 to 24, 2021.

Spanish rendition of 'Ladder to World' to confront US, West

In the unveiling ceremony of Spanish translation of a book entitled “Ladder to the World”, Cuban and Bolivian ambassadors to Iran said that Spanish translation of the book is an opportunity to confront the West and US.

Azeri deputy PM due in Tehran

Heading a delegation, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Shahin Mustafayev will travel to Tehran on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Iranian officials at the ministries of oil and roads & urban development.

