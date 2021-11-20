Iran reacts to France anti-Iran stance on nuclear activities

Reacting to recent remarks of French FM spokesperson, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that any stance of political officials of different countries aimed at influencing IAEA behavior will tarnish IAEA technical prestige.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the baseless remarks of his French counterpart on Fri. and reiterated that any stance of officials and political institutions of different countries with the aim of influencing behavior of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is considered to be tarnishing the technical and professional prestige of IAEA.

Cleric urges nuclear negotiators not to give in to US demands

Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari called on Iran’s nuclear negotiators not to accept any excessive demands of the United States and European countries in upcoming nuclear talks.

During this week's Friday Prayers on the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari called on the country’s nuclear negotiators not to give in to excessive demands of the United States and European countries involved in nuclear talks including the UK, France and Germany.

US has to lift sanctions before return to JCPOA: FM spox

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the precondition for the US to return to JCPOA is to remove all the sanctions in an effective and verifiable manner and that the US president's signature be unreliable.

"The effective, altogether and verifiable removal of sanctions is a condition for the US to return to the JCPOA, and that is the main point of our talks in Vienna, "Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said about the pre-conditions for the return of the United States to the Iranian nuclear deal or the JCPOA on Friday ahead of the start of Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 on November 29.

Iran envoy urges UN to put spotlight on Israeli regime crimes

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva called on the United Nations to focus on heinous war crimes, crimes against humanity and blatant violations of human rights committed by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN European Headquarters in Geneva made the remarks in a meeting of ambassadors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and members of the United Nations Research Committee of Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday to discuss crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people.

The UN Human Rights Council has a historic responsibility to prevent normalizing systematic violation of human rights by the apartheid regime of Israel, the Iranian envoy said.

Iran, Armenia discuss expansion of bilateral judicial coop.

Iran’s envoy to Yerevan Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri met and held talks with the acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), Gagik Jhangiryan, to explore ways of expanding bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was held on Thursday and the two sides explored avenues for boosting judicial cooperation and collaboration between Iran and Armenia in that regard.

Tacting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), Gagik Jhangiryan invited representatives of the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit his country and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual assistance.

Iran, Georgia agree to strengthen trade-economic ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia agreed to bolster and expand bilateral ties in trade and economic fields.

In a meeting held between the Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Akbar Ghasemi and the minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natela Turnava in Tbilisi on Friday, the two sides reached an agreement to increase the volume of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, the Georgian head of the joint economic commission was also present during which the latest developments concerning bilateral trade and economic exchanges were discussed.

ZZ/