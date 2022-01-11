Total number of administrated vaccines exceeded 124m doses

So far, 60,182,673 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The health ministry added that 52,813,870 people have been injected with the second dose while 11,45,991 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the report, the total number of vaccines injected in the country was 124,042534 doses.

In the meantime, Bahram Einollahi, the health minister said on Tuesday that about 90% of the target population received one dose and about 79% received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

The statement said that 25 people lost their lives after contracting the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours since Monday and 1,619 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the ICUs of hospitals across the country.

Moreover, as many as 1,961 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday.

The Covid-19 pandemic is experiencing a downward trend as a higher portion of the population gets vaccinated.

