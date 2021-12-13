  1. Iran
Dec 13, 2021, 9:00 PM

Iran Covid-19 daily deaths drop to record low in 566 days

Iran Covid-19 daily deaths drop to record low in 566 days

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Monday that the daily death toll from the Covid-19 has declined to less than 50 people after 566 days.

The foreign ministry of Iran said in a statement on Monday that as many as 505,945 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were injected in the country in the past 24 hours. 

In the past 24 hours from Sunday until Monday, 2,706 new patients with Covid 19 were detected in the country, of which 442 were hospitalized, the statement added.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country reached 6,157,519 people. Fortunately, 5,975,404 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, the health ministry added.

In the past 24 hours, 42 Covid patients lost 19 lives in Iran, bringing the total to 130,764.

This was the least daily death toll recorded in the country since the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic after 566 days.

So far, 58,778,763 people have received the first dose, 49,560,783 people the second dose and 2,745,192 people the third dose of anti-Coronavirus vaccine, and the total number of vaccines injected in the country has increased to 111, 084, 738 doses.

KI

News Code 181745
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181745/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News