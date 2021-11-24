Iran, Germany show high potentials in managing COVID-19

Deputy President of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said that Iran and Germany have similarities in terms of population, total number of people infected with coronavirus, COVID-19, disease, so that the two countries have taken giant strides in containing COVID-19 disease.

Speaking in his meeting with the deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Wed. held at the venue of the Ministry of Health, Andreas Jansen Deputy President of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said, “In a visit to Iran along with the representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, I grasped out that giant steps were taken at Iranian hospitals in different cities in the field of containing the pandemic in the best form possible and this shows that a positive move has been taken in line with terminating the coronavirus pandemic.”

Turning to the production of different COVID-19 vaccines by Iran, he said that producing various COVID-19 vaccine by Iran and widespread injection of the vaccine is considered as a great success in a way that many international institutions have acknowledged success of Iran in nationwide vaccination.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its president have emphasized the fair distribution and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccine to all people throughout the world, he added.

