Iran FM, Azeri dep. PM discuss bilateral ties, Caucasus

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his happiness with the growing trend of trade relations between the two countries and the deep bilateral relations overall, describing the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands as the beginning of a new chapter in economic relations between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister further stressed the need to use the economic potentialities of both countries in different fields of trade, transport, energy and tourism.

Referring to the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in engineering and technological fields, he also announced the readiness of Iranian companies to participate in the reconstruction of the newly liberated areas.

He also stressed the necessity of easing the travel restrictions and re-establishing flights between the two countries for the citizens of both nations in the wake of the vaccination campaign on both sides.

Later, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the permanent position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the territorial integrity of countries and emphasized the unalterability of the international borders in the region.

The deputy prime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his constructive meetings with the Iranian oil and road ministers on the visit to Tehran and announced that the two countries are close to historic agreements in the fields of oil, gas and transportation.

He also stressed the constructive role of the two countries' foreign ministers in leaving behind the recent tensions and announced that a meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries would be held in early 2022.

Shahin Mustafayev also pointed to the increase in trade ties between the two sides since the beginning of 2021 and said that the 22% increase in bilateral trade amid the pandemic indicates friendly relations and economic potentials of the two sides.

The two sides also conferred on the upcoming ECO summit and the documents of the agreements between them.

KI/Spox