Nov 21, 2021, 9:45 AM

Azeri deputy PM due in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev is scheduled to visit Iran to hold talks with Iranian officials today.

Heading a delegation, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Shahin Mustafayev will travel to Tehran on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Iranian officials at the ministries of oil and roads & urban development.

Recently, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Jeyhun Bayramov said that friendly and amicable relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will remain ‘positive’ as always.

“There are values between Iran and Azerbaijan that connect us as two close neighbors and together we can implement projects for the welfare of our people and government,” Bayramov emphasized.

