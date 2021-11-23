Iran, Georgia discuss Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

According to Iran Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization's website, the Director-General of the Transit Office of the organization Javad Hedayati said about two-day joint meetings held between Iran and Georgia to discuss transportation and trade in November on a visit to Georgia, saying that "It is important to hold joint transportation and trade meetings in order to resolve problems, clear operational ambiguities between the two sides and remove obstacles."

Hedayati also stressed the importance of facilitating transit between the two nations.

Referring to the three-decade history of the Tehran-Tbilisi international road transport agreement, the Iranian official considered it as a successful model of cooperation and participation in the field of regional transportation.

He also added that holding regular meetings on road transport cooperation helps find new bilateral and multilateral transport potentials.

Hedayati further commented on the results of a two-day meetings with the Georgian Land Transport Agency in Georgia, saying, "In the meeting, several issues such as reviewing the transportation between the two sides, current border problems, transit between the two sides in each other's territories, emphasizing the need to expedite the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor agreement, reviewing the ways of using each other's ports, time and cost of border transit, facilitating transport and commercial processes were discussed and exchanged views on by both sides."

Referring to the efforts made to plan the present meeting with the Georgian side after the corresponding meeting with the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Iranian official said "The Iranian side stressed the importance of strengthening regional transit based on multilateral transit advantages, and noted the importance of reviving the transit between two sides on each other's territories, shortening the route and reducing costs."

As regards multilateral cooperation, he said, "Multilateral support for each other's membership in conventions and transport unions and the issues of the future meeting of the six-partite meeting among Iran, Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece, Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were also discussed."

At the end of the Georgia visit, the Iranian delegation paid inspection visits to Batumi Seaport and Poti Sea Port in Georgia on the Black Sea and land border crossings between Georgia and Turkey.

MP/IRN84551975