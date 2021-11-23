Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will review the implementation of agreements on Karabakh, a statement issued by the Kremlin said, according to Anadolu Agency.

They also plan to draft further steps aiming to strengthen stability and establish peaceful life in the region, the statement added.

"Special attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport ties," it said.

MNA/PR