Russian, Armenian leaders discuss Karabakh issue

"The talks regarding the situation in the region and the steps to stabilize it continued as part of the implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Pashinyan expressed gratitude for Russia's active mediation efforts. The sides also agreed on further contacts," the statement reads. As the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday, during the previous negotiations, the Russian and Armenian leaders discussed the situation following several incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, TASS reported.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up on September 27, 2020, in Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities.

On November 16, violent clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out at their border. In this context, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held phone talks with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation later returned to normal after Azerbaijan and Armenia sought to stabilize it, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

ZZ/PR