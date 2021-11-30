Palestinian Resistance praise Iran's anti-Zionist move in IPU

In their statements, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement hailed the Iranian delegation’s move at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting, held in Madrid, capital of Spain, that walked out of the hall of meeting during the speech of the Zionist regime's representative in a protest to the flagrant crimes of Zionist regime against Palestinians.

"We appreciate the valuable position of the Iranian parliamentary delegation, that boycotted the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly and left the meeting hall concurrent with the speech of Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Speaker,” the statement read.

Appreciating the move taken by the Iranian delegation, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement described this action as expressing the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the inalienable and just rights of Palestinian people as an indication of Iran's insistence on refusing to recognize the occupying Zionist regime.

At this meeting, the Iranian Parliament appreciated the Parliament of Indonesia for presenting the draft resolution of "Global Parliamentary Support for Humanitarian Situation of Palestinians", and declared its full support for the draft resolution.

