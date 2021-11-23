Khatibzadeh reacts to removal of Iran FM's post by Instagram

In a tweet on late Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "Terrorist designations by Western countries have become a tool to criminalise grassroots support for the Palestinian cause. These #phony_designations don't just target groups that resist Israeli Apartheid, they primary target these countries' civil societies."

In reaction to the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of 'HAMAS' as a terrorist organization, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a post on his Instagram page supported Palestine. Instagram removed his post which was in support of Palestinian people.

MP/5358522