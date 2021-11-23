  1. Politics
Nov 23, 2021, 10:32 AM

Khatibzadeh reacts to removal of Iran FM's post by Instagram

Khatibzadeh reacts to removal of Iran FM's post by Instagram

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – In reaction to the removal of the Iranian Foreign Minister's post by Instagram, Khatibzadeh said that terrorist designations by Western countries have become a tool to criminalise grassroots support for the Palestinian cause.

In a tweet on late Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "Terrorist designations by Western countries have become a tool to criminalise grassroots support for the Palestinian cause. These #phony_designations don't just target groups that resist Israeli Apartheid, they primary target these countries' civil societies."

Khatibzadeh reacts to removal of Iran FM's post by Instagram

In reaction to the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of 'HAMAS' as a terrorist organization, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a post on his Instagram page supported Palestine. Instagram removed his post which was in support of Palestinian people.

MP/5358522

News Code 180996
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180996/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News